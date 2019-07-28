Twenty-eight young artists revealed their creative ability during the Summer Arts Class through the Wagoner Arts Alliance over the last couple of weeks.
The program ended on Friday, July 26, but the classes turned in good works in the short time they painted.
"This is the funest thing I've done," said 7-year-old Cash Culie.
Culie was the youngest participant in the program while Amy Moore, 15, was the oldest artist.
There were eight scholarship artists in the group and 10 kids took two or more classes.
Rhonda Moore and Gwyn LaCrone were instructors.
"I want to thank Mary Rowe for providing the snacks," Moore said. "She kept them fed."