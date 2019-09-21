A Suicide Prevention Walk and Candlelight Vigil will take place Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Enrichment Center, 902 MLK Boulevard in Wagoner.
Organizers say there will be helpful information on suicide prevention, a time for people to share their experiences and candles to honor family members, friends and loved ones who have died by suicide.
The event is sponsored by the Brighter Futures Foundation, CREOKS Behavioral Health Services, the Lincoln Enrichment Center,and Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
For more information, call 918-807-0262.