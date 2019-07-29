The Wagoner Summer Reading Program held one of its final chapters on Thursday, July 25 with a cookout, concert and pool party at the Wagoner Water Park.
A good crowd filled the pool under near ideal weather conditions.
The final awards assembly was held Friday, July 26 at the Civic Center following the regular Friday movie.
The award winners of computers and tablets were: Opal Dilbeck, Ky’Leigha McNack, Lindsey Cagle, Lexie Applegate, Wesley Garza and Ariyanna Lyday,
There were other awards for those who completed the reading program. Those awards were announced immediately following the presentation for the technology products.