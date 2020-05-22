Coweta and Wagoner Summer Reading Programs’ “Imagine Your Story” will be just that this June and July.
You will have to imagine a lot since both libraries will be going the virtual route and doing social distancing, too. The concern over the COVID-19 virus will not stop readers from learning, it’s just that other activities will be changing or not scheduled.
Here is a breakdown for Coweta and Wagoner:
COWETA
Starts June 1 and then runs Monday-Thursday through July 30.
• All participants will receive a prize for each activity sheet and challenge sheet completed.
• All participants will get their name in a drawing and the prizes will be announced on Friday, July 10.
• Pre-School and Grade School participants will receive a prize for every 15 books written in their reading log.
• Teens will receive a prize for every 10 hours written in their reading log.
Age Group Categories
• Pre-School age group (2-years-old through 1st Grade)
• Grade School age group (2nd Grade through 5th Grade)
• High School age group (6th Grade to 12th Grade)
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all correspondence must be done virtually. Registration online is also require at the Coweta Public Library’s Facebook page.
You will need to take pictures of your completed work and send via email to cowetalibrary@yahoo.com. The library will contact the student to schedule an appointment to pick up a prize via front door pickup.
One parent from each family will be allowed to come into the library for 15 minutes to check out books by appointment only. The library staff is encouraging all readers to reserve books online and schedule front door pick up for your safety and the safety of our staff to stop the spread of the virus.
WAGONER
“Summer reading 2020 will not look like 2019, but we still want to maintain an active part of our kid’s lives,” said Janie Barnett, who is the Wagoner City Library Director.
“Ms. Heather is busy preparing curbside crafts. We’re still working with our businesses to provide rewards for our youth reading all summer,” Barnett added.
“Everything is still a work in progress and as the start date draws closer more information will be available on the Library’s website,” Barnett said.
Barnett added that if you need more information one can call 918-485-2126.
“We look forward to still being an active part of your summer,” Barnett concluded. “Other plans are in the works and it all depends on the (situation surrounding the) virus.”