The 60th annual Wagoner Summerfest will not be held in June as scheduled, it was announced Friday night on the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
A video message from Chamber President Megan Muehlenweg made the announcement.
Here is part of her statement:
“As you all know this year has brought on many changes for everyone. Unfortunately, one of those changes is we’ll have to cancel Summerfest for 2020.
“As much as we all love attending Summerfest every year, at this time we don’t feel we can safely put on an event of this size.
“We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for so many which is why we are excited and looking forward to the summer of 2021 and bring back Summerfest bigger and better than ever.”
Muehlenweg also thanked all the platinum sponsors of the event.
The event could have been allowed had it not been for a CDC guideline for Fairs and Festivals that was scheduled to begin on May 15.
The last page of the three-page document talks about social distancing with details on what is expected. The key sentence was about limiting events to 50 people or less.
During a special May 7 Chamber Board meeting, this section of the guidelines were brought up more than one time.
“I feel it’s too soon to have that many people in one spot,” said one board member.
Another official added, “I’m ready to get back and understand there are risks involved and proceed to have it. Somebody’s got to take the first step (during this crisis).”
Another board member expressed it this way: “We’re bad if we do it (go ahead with Summerfest) and bad if we don’t.”
While opinions were expressed by all that were there, no action could have been taken on Thursday since there was no quorum present.
Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Mallett got a hold of the rest of the board. The decision was then announced on Facebook.
“The 50-person limit was a critical factor,” said yet another board member. “Do we risk running it at a loss? Do you think there will be a rebound of (COVID-19) cases (due to the crowds)?”
There was talk of liability issues if Summerfest was allowed to open and people got sick with the virus.
“You have a very tough decision,” said Mayor Albert Jones. “There’s no good answer on this.”