Summit Physical Therapy has opened an outpatient clinic at 11319 S. St. Hwy. 51, Suite 900 in Coweta. The new location is Summit’s ninth clinic overall and is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care.
Physical therapist Jeremy Wilhite is the clinic director. He grew up in Wagoner County and has 10 years of outpatient orthopedic experience.
The orthopedic clinical specialist is certified by the American Physical Therapy Association and previously served as clinic director at Summit’s Broken Arrow location since it opened in 2015.
Summit Physical Therapy offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy that includes manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement programs and spinal and vestibular rehabilitation.
For operation hours or more information, call 918-887-8112.