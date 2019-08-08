With the help of its members, Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2838 has collected 108 backpacks for students of Brighter Futures and filled them with school supplies for the new academic year.
The items were purchased in part through an Elks Lodge Impact Grant, awarded to Lodge No. 2838 to expand its Operation Educate and Feed program.
Lodge members prepare food once a month for families in need and provide the youngsters with supplies so they are prepared to start the school year.
The backpacks will be distributed on Aug. 12.