The Coweta Former Students Association, or Coweta Alumni, recently held its annual golf tournament at The Woods Golf Course in Coweta.
We would like to thank the many businesses who contributed to help make the tournament become a success. We appreciate their support and their caring for this to happen.
Our thanks to Adney Plumbing, BancFirst, Bowman Heat & Air, Brown Family Funeral Home, Broadway Hair and Nail, Bryan Tag Agency, Carriage Crossing, Century 21 Real Estate, City Drug, Coweta Family Dental and Coweta medical Group for their support.
Also, to FNB Coweta, Star Bank, Floyd Rhodes CPA, Fish Shack, George Morris, gilbert Towing, Gilbert Wrecker, Kristen Bryan-Bell, NAPA Auto Parts, Holcomb Family Show Pigs, Ingle Heat & Air, mark’s Place and Martin’s Flowers and Gifts.
In addition, Murray Womble, Inc., Reflections Salon, Reynolds Construction ,Rick’s Place, Robertson Tire, Senior Salsa Mexican Restaurant #2, Cheryl Stehm with Chinowth & Cohen, Karen Holmes with State Farm, Tiger Mini Storage, Toby Hewitt, Tractor Yard, Yocham Trucking and Choska Sod.
Thank you so much to all of these donators. We use the money made at the golf tournament to give scholarships to graduating seniors from Coweta High School.
Once again, thank you!
Daphne Hanson Johnson
President
Coweta Alumni Association