By CHRISTY WHEELAND
The weekend after Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest shopping period of the year. In Coweta and Wagoner, merchants invite shoppers to start their day by checking out local retailers before heading to the metropolitan shopping outlets.
November 30 is known as Small Business Saturday, a campaign created by American Express to encourage people to “shop small” and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.
Indigo Tie Dye Company in downtown Coweta is one of several locally owned businesses that hopes to draw big crowds on Small Business Saturday.
Owner Shelby Brewster said people should shop local because of the impact it makes on the lives of the family that owns each store.
“When you shop local, it goes directly to the responsibilities of the owner, whereas with a chain store, the money goes to a corporation,” Brewster said. “When you shop local, you get a personal experience — especially at Indigo. Having a studio allows me to get to know my customers at a more personal level while they make a do-it-yourself tie dye piece.”
Other small businesses have their product available for purchase at the store.
The business owner said it makes her happy to create personal relationships with her customers and to see new faces come into her store every day.
“Knowing people choose to support a local business like mine is surreal. I’m in awe everyday of the support Coweta and surrounding areas give Indigo,” Brewster admitted.
Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby reminds when customers make purchases from small mom and pop shops, they are in turn supporting the businesses who support the community.
“I don’t see anyone from a Tulsa department store writing a check to support any of our school groups, little league teams or booster clubs,” Allamby said.
Equally important is the tax revenue that local purchases provide to the city.
“There is a huge misunderstanding of how our city receives dollars to make improvements to our roadways, police and fire. That’s through spending money locally and tax dollars,” Allamby noted. “As we continue to grow, we need to make sure we are putting our best foot forward. The only way the city can do that is if people shop local.”
In Coweta, the Downtown Activities Committee has put together a program that includes a Shop Small Saturday drawing. Patrons should stop by 4 Tons of Blessings Boutique, Craft Studio and Home Decor Store to pick up a Christmas tree card.
The card should be taken to all of the downtown businesses where owners will stamp them. Once all stamps have been collected, the cards should be dropped off (with phone numbers on back) by 9 p.m. at Cowtown Creamery. A winner will be drawn at 10 p.m. Saturday.
“We want people to shop in Coweta every day, but urge you to support our merchants on Small Business Saturday as well,” Allamby said.
That same sentiment is shared in Wagoner by officials with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Did you know that just by driving a few blocks or a couple of miles to get that holiday gift, you could absolutely make someone’s day? You could make a whole family’s day!” exclaimed Wagoner Chamber Administrative Assistant Jennifer Bailey.
“Wagoner is loaded with small businesses who have stepped into the unknown to invest back in their city. Just by choosing to ‘shop small’, you will not only be supporting these business owners and their families, but you will also be helping to ensure that Wagoner continues to attract even more diverse businesses.”
Bailey reminded that out of every dollar spent in Wagoner, a portion of that will go back into the town in the form of roads, schools and tourism to attract more dollars into the city.
“The money you spend in Tulsa helps Tulsa. The money you spend in your hometown helps your hometown,” she noted. “Shopping local is where we can truly be the change!”
Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2015, Small Business Saturday “has become an important part of how many small businesses launch their busiest shopping season,” according to the SBA’s website.
According to the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, total reported spending among U.S. consumers who said they shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on the day reached a record high of an estimated $17.8 billion.
The same survey reported that more than 70% of consumers are now aware of the Small Business Saturday initiative, the SBA said.
Based on the annual survey over the years, Small Business Saturday spending has now reached a reported estimate of $103 billion since the day began in 2010.