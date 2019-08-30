CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is seeing community support for a project designed to bring awareness to child abuse and/or neglect that unfortunately affects many youngsters in the Muskogee, Sequoyah and Wagoner County areas.
The organization is conducting a fundraiser to make wooden children for public display. They will represent the more than 200 children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect in 2018.
Executive Director Suzanne Hughes said the agency is seeking both in-kind donations of time and materials. Needed items include:
- exterior paint (skin tone color in various skin tones);
- plywood;
- paint rollers;
- paint trays;
- drop cloths;
- small detail paint brushes, and
- bottled water.
Money raised through this fundraiser will assist CASA in providing training and support for more than 100 volunteers in this area.
“CASA volunteers are crucial in child abuse and neglect cases,” Hughes said. “They are the eyes and ears of the court. The recommendations they make are vital in ensuring that the child(ren)’s best interests are being met at all times while they are in the custody of the state.”
CASA for Children is a non-profit agency that strives to meet the needs of our community's most vulnerable children. The program recruits, trains, and supervises community volunteers to become a voice in court for children that have been victims of abuse and neglect.
Volunteer advocates make recommendations in court that reflect the best interests of the children.
To learn more or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Jenny Crosby via email at jenny@casaok.org or call the CASA office at (918) 686-8199.