The grandson of a local Wagoner couple is about to embark on a busy fall schedule with the Broken Arrow Pride Marching Band.
Carson Taylor, a Broken Arrow high school senior and grandson of Frank and Jean Stephens, is raising funds to travel to Orlando, Fla. this fall to compete in a Bands of America Super Regional. Four days after they return to Oklahoma, the band will compete in another Super Regional in St. Louis, Mo.
Traveling is nothing new for the band member as he performed with the BA Pride in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, Calif. his freshman year.
Making each of these trips is a costly endeavor.
The four-year Pride member is seeking financial support from family and friends in order to help cover his travel expenses.
Because of the demands of his schooling (AP classes at BHS and engineering classes at Tulsa Technology Center) and band rehearsals, he can no longer hold down the part-time job he has held where paychecks were put back for his band expenses.
If anyone would like to help, contact Taylor at 918-630-6257 or by email at simbacaat12@gmail.com. Online contributions can be made at https://brokenarrowbands.wufoo.com/forms/r1jwq5dk)ngtfuq/. Click "custom amount".
Checks should be made out to "BA BBC" with Carson Taylor in the subject line. Mail to BAH, 1901 E. Albany, Broken Arrow, Okla. 74012.