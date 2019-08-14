For the second time this year, Harold Sutton was ‘blown away’ by actions he had no control over.
In May, Sutton’s home was destroyed by a spring tornado. In early August, he was again blown away by the kindness of others.
The Broken Arrow Elks Lodge No. 2673 held a fundraiser on Sutton’s behalf and raised $23,089 to help him rebuild.
The Lodge released a joint statement:
“Great job for all the help from our community and news media, made it a big success,” the statement read.
It was definitely a group effort. When looking at all who participated, it was easy to see why it succeeded on a grand scale.
Some of the other shout outs went to the Wagoner County American-Tribune, Channel 6 News and BA Buzz. These groups got the word out about the fundraiser.
There were supporters as well, including the Broken Arrow, Wagoner County and other Elks Lodges around the state for donations of time and energy.
Additional supporters were the Oklahoma Veterans Fund, Mike Pippenger, the past Exaulted Ruler, the Soldier’s Wish Program and others that came out to join in the cause.
Organizers say “Thanks” goes out to the Lodge’s Veterans Committee and District Veterans chairman Mike Inman and Norman Tennison. It was Inman and Tennison that presented Sutton with the big check during the Aug. 3 ceremony.
Efforts to reach Sutton for comment were unsuccessful.