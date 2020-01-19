Wagoner's fifth annual SweetHeart Dance is back and will feature a Hawaiian theme for the Feb. 29 event.
The dance will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Wagoner Civic Center at 301 S. Grant Ave.
Space is limited and tickets should be purchased as soon as possible at Help In Crisis, 901 S.E. 10th St. Tickets are for one adult and child with pro-rated costs for multiple children with that adult.
Proceeds benefit the Family Services Council. The FSC puts together Fun Days and scholarships and generally gives back to the community.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott will be out grilling up some 200 hotdogs and hamburgers for everyone in attendance as well as providing security for all participants.
For more information, call 918-485-7003.