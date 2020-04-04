Business owners in all four Wagoner County communities have become innovative in doing what they can to support one another and their customers while keeping their own businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are cross promoting services, ordering take-out and other specialty items from their neighbors and introducing new projects geared toward newly found family time.
Rhodes Printing owner Matt Doke said with offices in Coweta, Claremore and Tahlequah, most of his business comes from churches, schools and events where more than 10 people gather. Since those gatherings are now on hiatus, he and his team wanted to find a way to help other businesses affected by the virus.
“We have made shirts for all of the locally owned businesses in town and put them on a website for purchase. Money will go directly to that business,” Doke explained. “The price to the customer is $20 and every time someone buys a shirt say for Johnny’s Barbershop, $10 goes directly to Johnny.”
According to the long-time Coweta business owner, the #togethercoweta project was created for patrons to give their favorite local small business the support they need right now. More than two dozen businesses have T-shirts offered on the website, https://cheap-tee.com/together_coweta_20/shop/home.
“When you order from this store you get some cool swag, support a small business and help keep our presses spinning,” Doke said. “I’m really pleased with the response from the community already.”
“My main focus is how can we all come together and help each other. People love these local businesses and thankfully, some people are still drawing a check and are willing to help out,” he added. “I’m happy I’m in a position where I can use my skills in a way that can positively affect other people.”