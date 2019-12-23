What do Freezing Flam(ingo), Polar Parrot, Blizzard Beach Bum and Elk Off A Shelf have in common? They are among the participants who will be taking a dip for a good cause this Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Wagoner Elks Lodge Polar Plunge planned at Taylor Ferry Beach near Wagoner.
Lodge members Jim and Pam Pivec, Beth Brock and Susan McClain invite all area residents to come and join them as they step out into the waters of Fort Gibson Lake to raise funds for a plethora of Elks Lodge projects that benefit area veterans throughout the year.
In fact, they challenge area law enforcement officers, firefighter, football teams, coaches, student groups and others to be a part of the fun.
“Each year we buy Christmas presents for patients at the VA in Muskogee and gift cards for homebound veterans,” explained event spokesperson Jim Pivec. “We also furnish upwards of 150 physical therapy evaluation kits at the Muskogee VA every year.”
Other veteran projects included warm clothing purchases for indigent patients at the hospital and offering assistance to local vets when needed.
Cost is $20 per person with all proceeds going back to veterans. The Lodge will be open at 12 noon for registration. Food items will be served to all participants and available for purchase by others attending.
The plunge begins at 2 p.m. and will be over in time for folks to make it back home to watch OU play LSU in the Peach Bowl.
For more information, call Jim Pivec at 918-663-8278 or Beth Brock at 918-609-9518.