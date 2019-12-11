The waters of Fort Gibson Lake will be mighty chilly in late December, but those who don’t mind a little cold will want to join a fun event where they will be “Freezing for a Reason”.
The Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2838 will host its inaugural Polar Plunge Saturday, Dec. 28 at Taylor Ferry Beach. Plunge time is set for 3 p.m. and individuals ages 18 and over are invited to take a cool dip in the water.
Cost is $20 per person with all proceeds going toward veteran projects sponsored by the Lodge.
“Each year we buy Christmas presents for patients at the VA in Muskogee and gift cards for homebound veterans,” explained event spokesperson Jim Pivec. “We also furnish upwards of 150 physical therapy evaluation kits at the Muskogee VA every year.”
Other veteran projects included warm clothing purchases for indigent patients at the hospital and offering assistance to local vets when needed.
“This is the first polar plunge we’ve had, and we already have more than 20 people signed up,” Pivic noted, adding he expects a great turnout.
He also encourages firefighters, police officers, teachers, coaches and athletes to challenge one another to participate in this great cause.
“The Elks Lodge will open at 1 p.m. for registration and libations,” Pivic said.
For more information, call Pivic at 918-663-8278 or Beth Brock at 918-609-9518.