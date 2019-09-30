Taylor Guthrie has always had an eye for photography. Over the years, she has learned the artistic craft and has been doing it professionally for six years.
Guthrie grew up in Wagoner, but lives now between Checotah and Muskogee. She decided to join the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce recently with her businessm “A Perfect Shot Photography.”
“I do weddings, senior school photos, boudoir and business marketing,” Guthrie said. “Photography has been in my life with people or places. I’ve always had an eye for it.”
Guthrie was also her own teacher of photography and has definitely turned a “passion into a business.”
Photography has so many areas to choose from. The diversity of ways to go in the business could seem daunting. Guthrie understood the massive choices she faced early in her pro career.
“It (photography) seemed like work until I specialized,” Guthrie added of streamlining her approach.
Guthrie can be reached for work at 918-694-8597.