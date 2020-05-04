Outside of the tremendous support and encouragement from her parents, 2020 Coweta Public Schools Teacher of Year Jami Holmes owes a part of this honor to one of the teachers she had as a student.
That teacher was Rhonda Baker.
“She was always my mentor,” Holmes said. “I teach in her same classroom. I loved Rhonda and wanted to teach Business Education like she did.
“I really enjoyed being in her classes and interning under her. When she retired I took her place in the high school in the same room. I always think of her.”
Holmes has been a teacher for 14 years. This year she taught Desktop Publishing and Web Design. She also handles Advance Web Design and Leadership classes (Student Council).
“I really believe teaching is my calling,” Holmes added. “That’s what I am supposed to do in my life. I had teachers that encouraged me to pursue teaching and my mom and dad had a big influence, too.”
What was Holmes’ reaction when she learned of the award?
“You are always so surprised,” she said. “There are so many that deserve to get that honor.
“To represent Coweta is an honor; we have a great group of teachers that could have won it.”
Holmes will be submitting work for the State Teacher of the Year contest in the fall.
She is a 1989 graduate of Coweta High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Northeastern State University in 1992. Holmes is married to another Tiger graduate, Jeff Holmes, who serves as CPS Superintendent.