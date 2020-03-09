Lori Shaffer is a 22-year veteran elementary teacher at William R. Teague Elementary School.
She is a Bulldog through and through as she attended and graduated from Wagoner Public Schools in 1993.
Shaffer has only taught in one school district and recently earned Wagoner Public Schools’ site Teacher of the Year at Teague.
She has taught kindergarten, first, second and third grades during her career.
“I was inspired by mother, grandmother and a multitude of teachers throughout the years,” Shaffer said.
Helping students and people learn is a high priority for Shaffer. Shaffer got her Bachelor‘s Degree in Early Childhood Education at Northeastern State University after interning at Maple Park (W.R.T.).
Shaffer believes that student success is created through meaningful relationships.