The new Wagoner Public School Telecare information forms were sent out recently. School nurse Amanda Albin is processing those families who wish to sign up for the new service.
This Telecare program will try to close the health care gap for some families that may not be able to handle all the needs of their children.
“Our parents may not be able to meet their needs, but we can partner (through Telecare) with the parents to meet the needs of our students,” said Albin.
Albin admits this program is not for everyone, but she sees certain students regularly who would benefit from this program.
Telecare has been successful at Shawnee Public Schools. It prompted Wagoner Public School Superintendent Randy Harris to implement it here.
Explaining all the details has been the key. Albin says the school system wants to close the education and health care gaps to provide care for those who can’t get it for whatever reason.
“We want to include and not exclude,” Albin added. “We are moving towards including everyone. Our kids need advocates.”
The patient information packet went out to parents for those who wanted to sign up. The packets went out to all schools in Wagoner.
The returned forms are then transferred into a computer to verify patient’s benefits as would happen in any doctor’s office.
“Several pieces will have to come together and it’s not quick and easy,” Albin said about the data entry process.
A meeting last fall in the Performing Arts Center answered questions about the program.
Albin has continued to meet with students who come to the school nurse and encourage their parents to check out the program.