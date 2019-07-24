Unofficial numbers are in, and it appears Paula Templeton of Wagoner has been elected to serve as a district director with the Wagoner County Conservation District. She will serve in Seat 3 on the board.
Templeton bested a field of four candidates on the July 23 election ballot. She received 107 of the 158 ballots cast. Chad Marshall received 22 votes, Arnetta Cotton received 20 and Jim White received 9.
Once Oklahoma Conservation District Executive Director Trey Lam signs off on the results, they will become official.