Ten Wagoner County residents have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours while only six new cases have been reported.
Figures released Friday by the State Department of Health say to date, 350 residents have contracted the virus since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of that number, 265 (+10) have recovered.
A total of 19 residents have died from the virus for a 5.4 percent death rate in Wagoner County.
Overall, the number of Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 596 over the past 24 hours. That number now totals 19,092. A total of 14,648 (+548) have recovered.
There were six new deaths recorded statewide, bringing the total to 416. Those deaths occurred in Garvin, McCurtain, Muskogee and Tulsa counties.
As of July 10, Oklahoma’s death rate for COVID-19 stands at 2.17 percent.
A total of 487 (+34) people are currently hospitalized. OSDH say the number is a combination of positive cases and those persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report.
The following is a breakdown of community numbers:
- Broken Arrow – 678 (+23) cases, 475 (+25) total recovered and 15 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County.
- Coweta – 105 (+1) cases, 82 (+3) recoveries and 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 67 (+1) cases, 55 recoveries (no change) and 4 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 6 (+2) cases, 4 (+1) recoveries and no deaths (no changes).
- Haskell – 19 cases, 12 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).