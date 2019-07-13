Representatives from Coweta High School were at Bill Knight Ford in Tulsa on July 16 to accept a contribution of $4,800 for Coweta's Project Graduation 2020 and the high school Parent Teacher Student Organization.
The funds were raised during a Drive 4 UR School event held at the school in May. For every valid test drive conducted during the campaign, Ford donated $20 to the school.
Accepting the generous donation from the area business were CHS students Lily Anderson and Mattison Walker, Sharon Walker and CHS principal Gary Ellis.