Test Drive Funds

Representatives from Coweta High School were at Bill Knight Ford in Tulsa on July 16 to accept a contribution of $4,800 for Coweta's Project Graduation 2020 and the high school Parent Teacher Student Organization. The funds were raised during a Drive 4 UR School event in May where for every valid test drive conducted, Ford donated $20 to the school. Accepting the generous donation from Bill Knight and staff were CHS students Lily Anderson and Mattison Walker, Sharon Walker and CHS principal Gary Ellis.  GARY ELLIS FOR THE AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

