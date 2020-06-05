Officials with the Coweta Fire Department will begin testing community water hydrants in the days ahead.
Fire Chief Greg Edwards said tests are required annually to make sure water flow and pressure is adequate in the event hydrants are needed for structure fires. These tests are also mandated for ISO requirements as they relate to insurance.
There are approximately 350 hydrants throughout the city that will be checked.
Edwards said testing will begin Monday, June 8 and be held daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for approximately three weeks, barring any weather or other delays weeks. Hydrants will be tested from east to west through the city and only on weekdays.
The fire chief reminds that any time hydrant testing is conducted, flowing water stirs up sediments that may be in the water lines, causing murky water.
Residents should monitor their water to make sure it is running clear before starting any laundry.