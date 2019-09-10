Downtown Coweta will be the place to be this week as the community sets out the welcome mat to residents and visitors alike for the 45th Annual Fall Festival Celebration.
Fall Festival is sponsored by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce and runs Sept. 12-14 in the Broadway District.
A special festival insert, complete with activity highlights, entertainer profiles and a schedule of events is included in this edition.
Festival favorites include Thursday’s Fall Festival Pageant where four young women will be crowned as royalty to serve as community ambassadors in the coming year. Also, the ever-popular Coweta’s Got Talent competition on Saturday will feature talented residents of all ages.
The Fall Festival Parade on Saturday starts earlier at 9 a.m. and headliner entertainment will be featured on the grandstand stage each evening.
The Tour de Cowtown bike ride for individuals and families returns on Saturday. There are several different routes to choose from with fun rest stops along the way.
Also on Saturday morning, immediately following the parade, a Zoo Derby featuring rubber duck animals racing down a makeshift stream will take place in front of the grandstand.
Auctions benefitting the Community Special Athletes and award-winning Coweta Band are slated Friday and Saturday.
A host of market vendors and food vendors will be located throughout the festival grounds and downtown merchants will be open to give patrons additional shopping opportunities.
Don’t forget the DAV Car Show held just south of Pecan Street on Broadway.
As for the rides and carnival attractions, the midway opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Ride wristbands are $25 and are good for all evening Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Individual ride tickets will be required for other hours.
Come one, come all to downtown Coweta and enjoy Fall Festival!