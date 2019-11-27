Families and individuals looking to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner without all of the stress and worry have several opportunities to do so in our Wagoner County communities.
Oneta Station Diner
Oneta Station Diner at 2436 E. Hwy. 51 in the Oneta Square shopping center is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to community residents Thursday, Nov. 28.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, anyone who walks in the door can enjoy a free meal of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and a beverage.
Restaurant owner Mike Rifai said it is the eatery’s way of giving back to the community that supports it throughout the year.
Wagoner Community Outreach
Wagoner Community Outreach will host its 21st Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Outreach center, 700 S.W. 13th St.
Participants can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey and dressing with all the fixings, dessert and homemade rolls.
An estimated 150 people take part in the dinner each year.
Those who are looking to enjoy a delicious dinner (no cost) and fellowship with one another are invited and encouraged to attend.
Wagoner County Share the Bounty
The 29th Annual Wagoner County Share the Bounty Thanksgiving dinner planned Thursday, Nov. 28 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants will enjoy a meal of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, Hawaiian dinner rolls, tossed salad, cranberry sauce and dessert.
Deliveries to shut-ins and home-bound residents will take place from 9:30-11 a.m.
“Our Community Thanksgiving Dinner is not just for the underprivileged or needy, it’s for everyone!” invites meal coordinator Jacki Snider. “Don’t cook. Bring your family, come and have a meal with us and then enjoy time with your family. This is a community outreach and we just want to bless.”
Approximately 800 pounds of turkey will be cooked by volunteers. This ensures each diner receives approximately half a pound of turkey with a little extra for seconds.
To order delivered meals, call Carolyn Borszich at 918-720-6643.
Any food that is left over after serving guests will be delivered to the Muskogee Homeless Shelter.
Porter Community Thanksgiving
The Porter Fire Department will host its 2nd annual Community Thanksgiving Feast Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) from 2-5 p.m. at the fire station.
“We welcome you and your family to dine with us,” Chief Adam Springsted invited. “We are also prepared to provide a meal for those who might not be able to leave their home or who are working this holiday and would like a meal to go.”
Currently, fire department officials need the public’s help in locating those who would benefit from a meal delivery.
“If you know of any shut ins, please let us know so we can make sure they receive a meal. We will be happy to deliver one to them.”
To make meal delivery arrangements, call Springsted at 918-408-1660 or Tonya Springsted at 918-289-3715.
Last year, the fire department served anywhere from 100-150 meals in the community for the holiday.
“Thank you to those who are helping to make this event a success by providing your time, monetary gifts, desserts and the many other foods you are preparing to share,” Springsted said. “We appreciate your kindness as we share your gift with our community.”