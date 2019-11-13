A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served at three announced locations in Wagoner as of Nov. 11.
The Wagoner Community Outreach will serve meals to anyone who comes to 700 SW 13th St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.
The WCO will also hand out groceries as well. There is only one requirement: You must bring an ID and proof of residency i.e. mail with a name and address on it.
If you need a ride, you can call WCO at 918-485-6830.
The Wagoner Church of God will also serve a Thanksgiving meal following the Nov. 24 church ceremony beginning at 12:15 p.m.
The Church of God is located at 115 S. State. Officials said everyone is invited to attend the morning worship service before the meal is served.
The Lighthouse Full Gospel Church at SE 4th and State St. will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 16 starting at 4 p.m.
Immediately following, there will be the monthly Gospel Singing which starts at 6 p.m.
The Lighthouse will also be delivering food to those who need a meal delivered. Contact The Lighthouse Full Gospel Church page on Facebook for delivery.