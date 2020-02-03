The January 27 closure of The Woods Golf Course in Coweta means that Coweta High School golf teams are looking for a new home course. The course is being placed for sale but is currently not under contract or been sold.
Carmen Jackson, the seller’s representative for the course, said in a social media post The Woods is closing for the winter months, and at this time “will remain closed indefinitely.”
“While there are rumors that it is being developed for additional residential lots, this has not been established,” she wrote. “We simply do not know the plans of any future potential buyer.”
Jackson posted while The Woods Golf Course owner and employees have enjoyed working with the Coweta School system and donating the use of the course to support the school golf team, there was no available option to keep the course open specifically for school team use.
“While it was the owner’s wish to work out an arrangement that would have allowed more notice to be given prior to closing, the information was up until very recently confidential and therefore released as available,” she wrote. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused the Coweta High School golf team and The Woods Golf Club patrons.”
CHS Boys Golf Coach Brenda Flanary said she was notified about the closure on Friday, Jan. 24. She understands that it was a business decision, and one that courses all across the state and country are faced with.
“They (The Woods) have always bent over backwards to help us. We were blessed and fortunate to be able to use the course and they were very accommodating,” Flanary said. “Emerald Falls was our home course for a brief time, but The Woods welcomed us back with open arms and treated our kids and coaches golden.”
“We are keeping our doors open to what is out there and what we can utilize,” the coach continued. “This is a good lesson for the kids to learn. Things like this happen in life, and you adapt and overcome. You don’t just say, ‘It’s over.’ There are lots of things in our game we can be working on at our indoor facility until other doors open up for us.”
The golf program’s indoor facility is located between the junior high cafeteria and the bus barn. It contains four hitting bays, a putting area and a chipping area.
“I don’t know how many other 5A schools have this – I know a lot wish they did. We’re fortunate,” Flanary said. “I want to teach these kids how to be grateful in life. We’ll be alright. We will focus on drills and getting better, so there will be no down time. It will cause us as coaches to be more creative. We may be the best putters and short game golfers around.”
Flanary said closure of The Woods will not affect the Coweta Tournament as it has always been held at Indian Springs. The use of other courses for the season is still in conversation.
“We are grateful and thankful that we’ve had a place to go all these years to help further the program,” the coach noted. “We’re going to adapt. When adversity lands in our lap, we learn to overcome it.”