There are plenty of things to see and do this week while attending the 53rd Annual Porter Peach Festival in Porter!
The 3rd annual Porter Peach Festival Judged Art Sale and Exhibit will be held at the First Baptist Church Activity Center.
Sponsored by the Porter Lions Club, the show and sale will feature original works only. Youth will compete in all mediums and peach art. Adults will compete in visual arts (drawing, painting, mixed media), photography (digital or film), 3-dimensional (sculpture, pottery, glass, stone works, metal, fabrics, etc.) and peach art (all mediums featuring peaches).
Cash prizes are available for all winners.
Judging will take place Thursday, July 18 and awards will be presented during an artist meet-and-greet from 6-8 p.m.
Exhibition hours will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.
What about tasty cobblers, desserts and spreads? This year’s contest featuring all things peach has been renamed “Mrs. Parnell’s Peachy Things Culinary Contest” after the late Andrea Parnell, a life-long supporter of the festival contest.
“If you have an amazing peach dish that you would like to share with the world, then read up on the rules, fill out an entry form and enter,” Warren said.
Entry fee is $20 per person, and peach dishes and recipes must be submitted between 4-5:15 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at the Porter Civic Center.
A total of 25 tasting kits ($10 each) will be sold and there will also be a raffle for a Pioneer Woman Instant Pot.
One half of all entry fees will be donated to the Andrea Parnell Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Categories for this year’s contest include peach cobbler/pies, all other sweet peach treats, peach jelly and jams. For kids ages 18-under, there will also be an any peachy thing category.
Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place winners in each category, to the Fan Favorite and the Grand Overall Winner.
If cars and bikes are your thing, be sure to stop by the Peach Festival Car & Bike Show on South Main. Dozens of entries will be competing for top honors. Cars should show up early as judging begins at 11 a.m.
Also at 11 will be the Peach Festival Parade, followed by the peach auction at 12 noon and distribution of free peaches and ice cream from the fire station at 1 p.m.
There’s a lot more going on throughout the festival’s run — be sure to check it out!