A third man injured in a late July shooting in Haskell was released from the hospital Monday and booked into the Muskogee County jail, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.
Colton Edwards, 18, faces charges of shooting with intent to kill, first-degree burglary, conspiracy and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a news release.
In a probable cause affidavit filed in Muskogee County District Court on Friday, prosecutors allege Edwards, armed with an assault rifle, kicked in the front door of a home in the 300 block of West Hickory Street in an attempt to rob the residents in concert with four others.
Three people were inside the home when the door swung open about 6:30 a.m. July 30, including a child under 10 and a person who was sleeping on a couch that backed up to the entryway, the affidavit states.
The person on the couch verbally confronted the intruder later identified as Edwards, and the intruder fired an AK-47 several times into the couch where the person had been sleeping, the affidavit says. The person ran from the gunfire, and another person surfaced from the back of the house, returning fire at the intruder, according to the affidavit.
The person continued shooting at the man thought to be Edwards and four other people as they ran from the front of the house to a black car parked across the street and drove away.
No one inside the home was injured in the exchange, according to the news release.
The people inside left the home after the shooting to take the child to a safer location but returned and identified themselves to Haskell police officers, who had responded to several reports of shots fired, the affidavit states.
Muskogee County deputies then found a black car with a blown rear tire, bullet holes, a shattered window and blood on the seats along Taft Road. Shortly before, Muskogee police officers responded to a hospital where four people were brought in with gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.
Three, Phillip Lemont Jones Jr., Jaysea Markara Williams and Edwards, were transferred to a Tulsa hospital and admitted to ICU after surgery, according to the affidavit.
Two others, Jobe Anthony Terronez and Jakeyvious Key, told investigators that Terronez, Jones and Edwards each wielded guns and all five involved had planned to break into the home on West Hickory Street to commit a robbery, the affidavit alleges.
Key told police the guns involved were thrown from the car as they fled, but searches yielded no weapons, the affidavit states.
Terronez and Key were both jailed after being released from the hospital.
Terronez faces charges of first-degree burglary, conspiracy and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and Key faces charges of first-degree burglary and conspiracy, the release states.
Jones and Williams remain hospitalized. They will face charges related to the shooting if they are released, according to the release.
