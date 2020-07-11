Thirteen Wagoner County residents have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours while 16 new positive cases have been reported. No new cases are listed in Coweta, Porter or Wagoner.
Figures released Saturday by the State Department of Health say to date, 366 residents have contracted the virus since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of that number, 278 (+13) have recovered.
A total of 19 residents have died from the virus for a 5.1 percent death rate in Wagoner County.
Overall, the number of Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 687 over the past 24 hours. That number now totals 19,779. A total of 15,136 (+488) have recovered.
There were five new deaths recorded statewide, bringing the total to 421.
As of July 11, Oklahoma’s death rate for COVID-19 stands at 2.12 percent.
The total number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 was not made available today.
The following is a breakdown of community numbers:
- Broken Arrow – 716 (+38) cases, 499 (+24) total recovered and 15 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County.
- Coweta – 105 cases (no change), 84 (+2) recoveries and 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 67 cases (no change), 56 (+1) recoveries and 4 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 6 cases, 4 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).
- Haskell – 19 cases, 12 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).