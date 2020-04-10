On the second day of filing for county offices, three more people have thrown their hat in the political arena.
David Cobb, a Republican, and Larry Hall, a Democrat, are challenging Wagoner County Commissioner Chris Edwards for his District 2 seat. Edwards is a Republican. All three men are Wagoner residents.
In the Wagoner County Sheriff’s race, Republican Kyle Johnson of Wagoner is challenging incumbent Sheriff Chris Elliott of Broken Arrow for the post. Elliott is also a Republican.
Wagoner County Clerk Lori Hendricks and Wagoner County District Court Clerk Jim Hight have yet to draw a challenger. Both incumbent office holders are Republicans and reside in Broken Arrow.
Candidate filing period will continue until 5 p.m. Friday at the Wagoner County Election Board office, 208 N. Lee Ave. Candidates must bring their Declaration of Candidacy paperwork and a $300 cashier’s check.
“Please note that any candidates filing today need to find a notary on their own since most notaries may be off for the Good Friday holiday, Wagoner County Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said. “Last-minute filers need to keep that in mind.”
For more information, call the election board office at 018-485-2142.