Three more residents of Wagoner County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to June 10 numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Those cases are believed to be in Broken Arrow as that is the only community in the county to show an increase in positive cases over the past 24 hours.
To date, 161 positive cases have been reported in Wagoner County since the outbreak began.
Of that number, 132 people have recovered from the illness and 17 people have died. Neither of those numbers has changed in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, 117 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to bring the total to 7,480 since March. Of that number, 6,166 (+93) have recovered from the virus.
The numbers of deaths to the virus statewide stands at 355 after two new deaths were reported in Wednesday numbers. Those deaths occurred in Cleveland County and Seminole County – one female and one male, both in the 65 and older age group.
The following is the most recent breakdown of reports from Wagoner County communities and those in the immediate area:
- Coweta – 65 cases, 50 recoveries, 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 43 cases, 38 recoveries, 4 deaths (no change)
- Broken Arrow – 187 (+4) cases, 144 recoveries (no change), 11 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County where numbers are also recorded.
- Catoosa - 7 cases, 7 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 3 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Hulbert – 3 cases, 1 recovery, 0 deaths (no change).
- Haskell – 6 cases, 6 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Muskogee – 47 cases, 20 (+4) recoveries, 5 deaths.