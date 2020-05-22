Three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Wagoner County, according to figures released Friday, May 22 by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The number now stands at 143 cases.
Of that number, 111 people have recovered from the virus – up from 106 on Thursday.
No new deaths have been reported and the number stands at 17.
Statewide, an additional 169 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed positive case to 5,849.
There have been three additional deaths, making the statewide total 307 since the pandemic broke out in March.
A total of 4,533 individuals have recovered from the virus.
The city count in Wagoner County looks like this:
* Wagoner - 40 cases (+1), 28 recoveries (+1), four deaths (no change).
* Coweta - 60 cases (no change), 47 recoveries (+1) 12 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow - 147 cases (+4), 123 recoveries (+4), 11 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa – 3 cases, 3 recoveries, 0 deaths (all unchanged).
* Porter – 2 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths (all unchanged).