OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County recorded three more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths during Wednesday's report from the State Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 355 new cases, down from the 585 tallied on Monday. That raised the overall total to 14,112. There were also two more deaths from Tulsa County for a total now of 389.
There are 374 people currently in the hospital with the disease while 322,201 have tested negative. There have been 10,605 that have recovered from the virus.
Wagoner County's three new cases came from Coweta (2) and a Broken Arrow (1) resident who lives in Wagoner County.
The totals for Wagoner County stand at 269 cases, 19 deaths and 313 that have recovered.
Wagoner County city totals are:
* Wagoner: 57 cases, four deaths, 46 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 91-12-62.
* Broken Arrow: 458-14-313.
* Catoosa: 13-0-11.
* Porter: 3-0-3.