Each year Lake Region Electric Cooperative selects three local high school juniors to attend the Oklahoma Youth Tour trip to Washington D.C.
However, concerns about the coronavirus prompted the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) to cancel this year’s trip which was scheduled for June 2020.
In March, LREC had selected Rylie Ziese, a junior at Sequoyah High School, Colin Graham and Alyssa Windhorst, both juniors at Coweta High School, to represent LREC during the tour of historical sites in Washington, D.C.
The students submitted an essay on the local school level and then was selected to advance on to an Interview competition that was held in March at the LREC office in Hulbert. The top three were selected for the all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
With the cancellation of this year’s tour, LREC awarded the Youth Tour recipients $2,000 scholarships.
“This is no comparison to the Youth Tour trip, and we are just as hurt that we are unable to conduct this year’s trip for these derserving students,” an LREC spokesman said. “We hope the students can apply this money to further their education. These students are some bright kids.”