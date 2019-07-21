Two Coweta teens and one from Broken Arrow were involved in a one-vehicle crash Saturday evening at 305th E. Ave. and 59th Street east of Broken Arrow.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old Coweta male was driving a pickup southbound on 305th E. Ave. when the back tire went off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, lost control and departed the roadway to the left, striking a tree.
The driver was transported by Broken Arrow EMS to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was treated and released.
Two 16-year-old female passengers were transported by Broken Arrow EMS to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. The Coweta passenger was admitted in stable condition for a head injury and the Broken Arrow passenger was treated and released.
The reporting trooper said the passengers were the only occupants wearing seatbelts.
Authorities cite the cause of collision as failure to maintain traffic lane.