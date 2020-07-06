Three Wagoner residents and three from Coweta were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the spring 2020 semester that was released on Saturday.
From Wagoner on the President’s Honor Roll were: Emily Boyne, a communication studies major, Calli Crooks, a criminal justice major, and Jarrett Elli, a marketing major.
From Coweta, also, on the President’s Honor Roll were: Katy Boles, a biology major, Callie Jackson, a multilingual communications major and Chandler Roberts, criminal justice major.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69. The Bison Honor Roll recognizes part-time students who completed between 6 to 11 hours with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher with no grade lower than a C.