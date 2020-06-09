A public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 budgets for the City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Works Authority is scheduled for Thursday, June 11 at the Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the facility meeting room.
Wagoner City Clerk Rhonda Hash said this is strictly a public hearing. No action will be taken until the city’s actual budget meeting on Monday, June 15. That meeting will also be held at the civic center.
City officials say current CDC guidelines will be observed at Thursday's meeting. Social distancing of at least six feet between individuals will be required.
The wearing of face masks or facial coverings is encouraged.