Crews with the City of Coweta will be replacing a damaged storm water culvert Thursday, April 23 on East 146th Street. All lanes of travel on that street between 276th E. Ave. and 279th E. Ave. will be closed for the duration of the project.
City officials say the project is expected to last only one day, but may be extended if unexpected circumstances are discovered once the work begins. The start and completion time will be dependent upon evolving local weather conditions.
Anyone who uses 146th street on a regular basis will need to choose an alternative route until the project is complete.