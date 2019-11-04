Seniors with the Coweta Tiger Pride Band complete their high school marching careers having won 5A State Champion titles every year with their fellow band members.
The musicians, percussionists, drum majors and color guard members were recognized with their parents during Senior Night festivities held Friday, Nov. 1 at Tiger Field.
Honorees include Melissa Angel, Christina Bell, Madison Bliss, Christian Campbell, Kolby Cardwell, Morgan Clark, Kaci Coldren, Alexis Cole, Zach Davis, Emily Dill, Logan Dillon, Hannah Donnell, Lindsey Hargrove and Lucas Haught.
Others include Christian Hines, Raymond Lenhart, Jackson Lorden, Tia Makinson, Chance Patterson, Trevor Peterson, Jonathan Posey, Logan Roberts, Amber Rosamond, Dylan Rosamond, Kirby Tiger, Ricky Vincent and Bethany Watkins.