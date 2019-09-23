In their first marching competition of the 2019 season, the Coweta Tiger Pride Band won the Moore Outdoor Music Festival held Saturday, Sept. 21 in Moore.
The Tiger Pride bested a field of 14 bands representing all classes — each of which performed twice during the round-robin competition.
What made the contest unique is that each band was able to watch a video of their first performance that was critiqued by a judge before they took the field for their second performance.
Head Band Director Chris Koehn said Coweta scored an 85.2.
“We have never gone to this contest as we usually start in Owasso this coming weekend. But we’re doing Bands of America in Flagstaff this week, so we thought we’d practice the routine of contest. The kids get to go through the whole process and the boosters need to move scaffolding,” Koehn explained.
While the Tiger Pride has done most of its shows on the home field, they saw Saturday’s contest in Moore as an opportunity to get on a different field before heading to the BOA competition.
“It’s going to be a great trip (to Flagstaff)!” Koehn explained. “The show is about the Grand Canyon — it’s going to be real cool. We’re excited!”
The Tiger Pride will compete their preliminary round at BOA early Saturday afternoon.
When the band leaves for Flagstaff Thursday, it will be with the help of a supportive community. Their annual pie auction held during Fall Festival raised more than $38,000.
“As usual, the town of Coweta stepped up when we needed them to,” Koehn said. “That pie auction has let us get all kinds of equipment that we need for our shows, and now it will help pay for our travel when we hit the road. We couldn’t do it without the town!”
Comprising the band this season are:
Seniors - Melissa Angel, Christina Bell, Madison Bliss, Christian Campbell, Kolby Cardwell, Morgan Clark, Kaci Coldren, Alexis Cole, Zach Davis, Emilee Dill, Logan Dillon, Hannah Donnell, Lindsey Hargrove, Lucas Haught and Christian Hines.
Others include Raymond Lenhart, Jackson Lorden, Tia Makinson, Chance Patterson, Trevor Peterson, Jonathan Posey, Logan Roberts, Amber Rosamond, Dylan Rosamond, Kirbi Tiger, Ricky Vincent and Bethany Watkins.
Juniors - Ethan Anderson, Jerrith Bass, Ian Brennan, Haylee Brinkley, Jaxson Burns, Bryce Campbell, Salma Carmona, Elizabeth Cavanaugh, Jaron Chase, William Childers, Kalissa Creekmore, Trae Davis, Elijah Dobson, Autumn Dodson, Samantha Fedrick and Esteban Fernandez.
Others include Kerrigan Henson, Emma Herriman, Kasity Hilburn, Taylin Holland, Autumn Isom, Leah Jameson, John Jones, Lindsey Lawson, Kristin Littlefield, Wyatt Martin, Alan Pannell, Nichole Pickard, Daniel Romans and Ashley Stone.
Sophomores - Danielle Amos, Sean Anderson, Isaiah Andrews, Phelan Blamires, Jacob Bliss, Reagan Brinkley, Isabella Brumfield, Zachary Burks, Chase Cash, Jackson Clark, Samantha Clark, Joseph Darst, Gracie Fallis and Cody Foster.
Others include Irina Franke, Roy Giller, Blake Jameson, Avery Johnson, Calee Kegley, Madison Kelley, Jeremy Kinkade, Kamryn Lydens, Brad Merrill, Emily Miller, Zachary Mindeman, Audrey Morales, Tho Nguyen and Samantha Ortega.
Also, Carly Poindexter, Elissa Roberts, Sarah Rockwell, Hannah Romans, Johnathan Spencer, Jodi Steele, Brienna Thomasson, Rylan Wilkie, Joshua Wilson and Albert Zimin.
Freshmen - Brooke Barton, Kaitlin Beddall, Aidan Bell, Broden Bliss, Edgar Cadena, Kaydence Carreon, Jonathen Chisum, Mark Conners, Eli Dill, Tamara Dobson, Owen Dodd, Cooper Donnell, Paivyn Gillis, Lilliann Greeson, Tanner Gregory, Christopher Guynes, Emily Harrison and Layton Haught.
Others include Lizbeth Hernandez, Aidan Hickson, Jessa Hines, Tyler Huff, Tomi Isom, Sephra Jared, Jonathan Kegley, Joshua Mathis, Jonathon Mills, Drew Morris, Morgan Murdock, Bret Myers, Allison North, Grant Owens and Colt Patterson.
Also, Tyler Posey, Ezekiel Railey, Adriana Rainbolt, Macey Robinson, Aidan Shieldnight, Logan Spencer, Brooke Sprague, Noah Stutzman, Brady Taylor, Brody Thompson, Rylie Walters, David Williams and Conor Worcester.
8th Grade - Lane Fincher, Andy Gonzalez, Jolie Heald, Solana Knight, Katerina Lawless, Da’Sia McCool, Nicholas Namahoe, Julian Perez, Evan Perschnick, Jessica Schrock, Regan Smith, Haylee Wilkie and Chelsea Young.