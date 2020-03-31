The growing presence of COVID-19 in Oklahoma has forced modifications to daily life in ways no one ever would have ever expected.
On Monday, March 30, the Oklahoma State Department of Health had reported 481 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state and 17 deaths attributed to the virus. Wagoner County numbers included eight confirmed cases and one death. Those numbers remained the same as they were on Friday, March 27.
As COVID-19 testing is ramping up, the number of positive cases is expected to continue climbing. Health officials, along with community, state and federal leaders, continue to urge social distancing to help minimize virus spread and prevent hospitals from being overburdened.
Meanwhile, countless Wagoner County residents are going to work every day in their respective medical professions and facing the pandemic head on.
While medical teams are tirelessly working to serve those contracting the virus, even hospital operations have had to be modified. In many instances, adult patients can have no visitors to eliminate the possibility of someone coming to visit who may be a COVID-19 carrier without their knowledge. There may be limited exceptions.
Dr. Randall Marrs of Coweta said his 84-year-old mom went to a Tulsa hospital by ambulance on March 23 with a broken hip. Because illness and other ailments kept other family members from being there, his wife Chris went to the hospital instead to be with her.
Early Wednesday morning, Chris was told she needed to leave. It was surgery day, and she was only given a few minutes to collect her things and leave. Dr. Marrs said police escorted her out.
“She’s been there for two days to help take care of mom. My logic is, she’s been there for two days helping the staff,” Dr. Marrs said. “My mom is really high risk with heart conditions. I just don’t get it. She just wanted my wife to be there to help take care of her personal needs.
“I get the whole Covid-19 thing, but seriously? She couldn’t’ be there for this major surgery? Who called the police, we do not know. I completely understand everyone is going nuts on this COVID thing now, but daily business goes on. My mom didn’t ask to break her hip, it is no fault of hers.”
Dr. Marrs said he contacted risk management at the hospital about why police were called and they told him they would look into it.
Back in Wagoner County, volunteers are being sought to make fabric masks to help protect the N95 masks that are being worn by law enforcement officials and other first responders. The effort comes after orders for standard/disposable masks are on long back order due to both demand and supply chain issues.
“According to the CDC, fabric masks are a crisis response option when other supplies have been exhausted,” said Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeff Halfacre. “Prior to model disposable masks, washable fabric masks were standard use for hospitals.”
Halfacre said the sheriff’s department will be able to sterilize these masks and use them repeatedly as needed.
“While it is less than ideal, we want to do our best to protect our staff and citizens during this pandemic,” he noted.
On the WCSO website, there are directions on how to make a fabric mask, complete with photos of a completed project. Tightly woven cotton fabric is needed and black is the preferred color choice.
All collected masks will be immediately sent to laundry/processing to be prepared for use.
Anyone who wishes to make masks should send an email to sheriffpr@wagonercounty.ok.gov to arrange for delivery.
Halfacre said any surplus masks will be distributed to any first responder organizations in need.
Oklahoma’s public school students will shift into a variety of distance learning models for the remainder of 2019-20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mandatory closure of schools that began March 17 will continue through April 5 for students, but now, “continuous learning plans” adopted by each local school district will begin for students April 6 and run through at least May 8-15.
State Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister said to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all public school buildings must remain closed to all except workers providing child nutrition services and only the administrative services required to provide distance learning and employee payroll.
Administrators for Coweta, Wagoner, Porter and Okay schools are working with building principals, faculty and staff to lay the ground work for how they will implement distance learning. They are spending the rest of this week participating in many virtual meetings to have a plan in place that will work best for their respective districts.
A common concern across the county has been whether or not school support staff will continue to be paid for the rest of the school year. School Superintendents Jeff Holmes (Coweta), Randy Harris (Wagoner), Charles McMahan (Porter) and Pete Hiseley (Okay) assure they will.
Board approval to do so in Coweta is expected to come at a special school board meeting this week.
“Support staff works as hard as anybody. They are your town people, and you don’t want them unemployed and without a paycheck,” McMahan said. “That would hurt not only them, but the community as a whole. It’s the right thing to do.”
Holmes said doing so is “huge” to make sure support staff benefits do not get interrupted.
“We have a great support staff and they are vital to what we offer to our students,’ he said. “Our support staff is also on call and many are working remotely. We will have a lot of virtual meetings that could include those staff members.”
Ever since spring break, child nutrition programs for Wagoner, Coweta, Porter and Okay schools have been giving out free grab-and-go meals to all young people ages 18 and under from designated school locations.
Thousands of meals have been distributed across the county in an effort to make sure children have the nutrition they need and may otherwise not get with school not in session.
Distribution times are 8-11 a.m. for Wagoner Public Schools, 10-11 a.m. for both Porter Consolidated Schools and Okay Schools and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for Coweta Public Schools. Please call your respective schools for additional distribution information.