Residents in Wagoner County are being urged by District Attorney Jack Thorp and area law enforcement agencies to guard against crime during these unprecedented times.
“This is uncharted territory, so we need to think in new ways,” Thorp said. “I assure you, criminals are scheming all the ways they can make this deadly coronavirus pandemic work for them.”
With most Americans under lockdown, watching the infection and death rates exponentially rise, Thorp said conditions are ripe for crime to flourish.
“Fear motivates some people to do things they would never normally consider on both the right and wrong sides of the law,” the district attorney cautioned.
Thorp said in addition to emboldening criminal minds, desperation might drive typically law-abiding citizens to commit crimes they believe will protect or provide for their families.
“Who would have ever dreamed we’d need to lock down toilet paper?” Thorp asked. “That’s exactly the type of commodity that’s suddenly like gold during these extraordinary times.”
In addition to following expert advice to protect your health, Thorp and his partners in law enforcement recommend residents follow these simple tips to avoid becoming a victim of crime.
• Ensure locks on doors and windows are in good working order and know who all has keys.
• Get an alarm system. Is the time right to train a new dog? Bad guys avoid houses where they might cause a ruckus, or where they believe surveillance cameras may catch them in the act.
• Make sure the exterior of your home has ample lighting. Bad guys prefer to work in darkness, so a brightly lit home can deter thieves.
• Make your home appear occupied at all times.
• Lock up valuables, understanding some things have tremendous value today that had relatively little value a month ago. These items include toilet paper, canned goods, cleaning supplies, medications and personal protection equipment (PPE).
• Do not post on social media about your emergency supplies or preparedness.
• Keep items of value out of view of people peeking in car windows.
• Be wary of online ads featuring protection, cures or treatments for COVID-19. Before making online purchases, research the website, merchant and payment security methods.
• Monitor bank accounts for unauthorized purchases.
• “We don’t want residents to be afraid; we want you to be prepared. Being prepared means looking at crime in a new light,” Thorp said. “As calculated as criminals are in turning chaos into opportunities, we need to be even more industrious in protecting ourselves.”