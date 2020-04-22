Investigation is underway into the killing of a calf and dumping its carcass in Wagoner County. The carcass was found in the area of 230 Road and 710 Road and reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday, April 17.
The reporting party advised someone had killed the animal, quartered up the meat and then dumped the carcass on the side of the road.
Authorities currently have no information on who committed the crime.
Sheriff Chris Elliott called the act “senseless”.
“Committing a crime like this can put a severe hardship on a livestock owner, resulting in a devastating income loss,” Elliott said. “With the Covid-19 pandemic spreading throughout the world, every dollar matters to citizens and business owners alike.’
If anyone has information that can help the agriculture deputy solve this crime, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or the tip line at 918-485-7799. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent via the WCSO website at www.wagonercountyso.org/crime-tip.