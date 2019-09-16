Administrators with Ellington Early Learning Center, Teague Elementary and Central Intermediate schools in Wagoner will hold a Title 1 meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. at Central Intermediate.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the use of Title 1 funding for the 2019-2020 school year.
Such funding, according to the U.S. Department of Education, is to ensure that all children have a fair, equal and significant opportunity to obtain a high quality education and reach — at minimum — proficiency on challenging state academic achievement standards and state academic assessments.
All parents of students attending the elementary schools are invited and encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Stephanie Fleming at 918-485-3692.