For nearly two decades, Dr. Randall Marrs of Coweta has dedicated his life to service through volunteerism with the Boy Scouts of America program.
That dedication has been recognized at the national level. He has received the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor for service that a volunteer can receive from the National Boy Scout Council.
Dr. Marrs received the distinguished honor earlier this year from the Indian Nations Council, which covers all of Eastern Oklahoma. When he accepted the coveted Silver Beaver Award medallion, he was already wearing the one that his dad, Richard Marrs, received 43 years ago.
It is rare to have multiple Silver Beaver Award winners in one family. In fact, among all recipients, Dr. Marrs said only four or five are fathers and sons.
It made the moment truly special.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award,” Dr. Marrs said. “My wife, Chris, and children, Richard, Randall and Sarah, were there and a lot of Eagle Scouts came in for the ceremony.”
He was also joined by his mother, Wanda, who was at his father’s ceremony in 1977.
“It meant a lot to her that I was following in dad’s footsteps,” Dr. Marrs said about his mom, who has since passed away. “She was so excited and honored to see me get this award.”
“It’s been a dream living up to what dad wanted me to do,” he continued. “It is an honor to follow in his footsteps and set an example for my kids. Both of my boys are Eagle Scouts and they may follow along.”
Dr. Marrs grew up in a scouting family. In 1968 at the age of 8, he joined the Indian Nations Council as a scout with Pack 139 in West Tulsa. His dad was a Cubmaster and Scoutmaster in the Boy Scout program while his mom was a den leader.
During his youth, he used scouting to help develop his leadership skills.
He took part in Pine Tree, a training course for junior scout leaders that prepared young men through challenge and inspiration to lead others. And that it did for Dr. Marrs. He went on to become a Pine Tree Scoutmaster.
In adulthood, Dr. Marrs has spent the last 16-17 years as a volunteer with Boy Scout Troop 646 in Coweta. All but one of those years he has served as Scoutmaster.
During his tenure, 80 young men have completed the Boy Scout program in Coweta and 25 went on to receive their Eagle Scout rank – the highest honor attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program.
“This is far and away above the national average,” Dr. Marrs said about the number of local Eagle Scouts. “We do a really good job I think, and we’ll do it again!”
The Scoutmaster said through the Boy Scouts program, he has seen some young people who may have had a bleak future turn their lives around, become productive members of society and go on to become college graduates or military officers.
Dr. Marrs said he hopes his Silver Beaver Award will inspire Boy Scouts to become leaders once they complete the scouting program.
“I want to inspire kids in their lives to do their best,” he said. “I always told my boys, ‘Don’t clean up the whole world, just clean up your own back yard.’”
Dr. Marrs admits receiving the Silver Beaver Award is a tremendous honor; however, his focus remains on the boys and their achievements.
“My dad said many years ago, ‘If it’s not for the boys, it’s for the birds. This whole program … it’s our responsibility. We should grow young men and not pat ourselves on the back,” he reflected.
Dr. Marrs has received a number of honors over the years for his work in Boy Scouts. Among them is the Vigil Honor from the Order of the Arrow.