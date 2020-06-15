Sunday, June 14 was typical of an early summer day in Coweta. A light breeze allowed the American flags lining the downtown Broadway District to wave gently, as if to welcome motorists through the heart of the community on Flag Day.
On the south end of Broadway Street, flames leaped from a burn pit at American Legion Post 226. It was there that a small group of Post members officially retired more than 100 flags that have become worn and tattered over the years.
One by one, the flags were gently laid into the fire pit. It took less than a minute for each one to be incinerated.
Post 226 Commander-Elect Don Parrish explained that burning was suggested as the proper way to dispose of Old Glory back in the 1930s. Another way is to cut the red and white stripes apart, but not the blue and white field of stars.
On this particular Flag Day, American flags and a few Oklahoma flags were retired. In years past, several other types of flags were included in the ceremony.
“You burn all of the American flags first, then burn the state flags in a specific order,” Parrish explained. “The last time we had Oklahoma state flags and a Texas flag. The Texas flag was retired first as you retire them in the order that states joined the union.”
Once the flags are retired, Parrish collects the flag grommets from the ashes. He said it is up to each individual Post on what to do with them.
“One American Legion post has melted them down to make a bell and another had a plaque made. Some posts will place a grommet on a background and present it to an organization supporter,” he noted. “It is up to debate what we’ll do with these.”
So why is it important to hold flag retirement ceremonies?
“You’ve got to consider all of the people who serve the flag, and particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Parrish said. “You’ve just got to show respect for your country and for the flag that represents it.”