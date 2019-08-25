A graduation ceremony was held Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center for 34 men and women who completed a Police Reserve Basic C.L.E.E.T. Academy held in Wagoner.
Lt. Detective Ben Blair with the Wagoner Police Department said the 20-week course began in April. attended three classes per week at the Wagoner Community Building.
The 240 hours of training covered such topics as domestic violence, crime scenes, firearms training, defensive tactics, criminal investigations, patrol and ethics.
Joining Lt. Blair as instructors were fellow Wagoner officers Chief Bob Haley and Detective Mike Hammons, representatives of the Wagoner District Attorney’s office, Game Warden Marvin Stanley and Jared Forbes with the Muskogee Police Department.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's office donated gun ranges for trainees to use.
"Academy participants gather the basic knowledge of law enforcement to properly enforce the laws of the Oklahoma State Statute," Lt. Blair explained. "Reserves are typically unpaid to do a police officer's job. It's a thankless job and they do it for free, but it is important."
Lt. Blair said reserve officers can lend an experienced helping hand in situations where full-time staff is short. He reminded academy participants there are "extreme" physical demands that come with law enforcement.
"About 85 percent of the firearms training is hands-on, and all defensive tactics are hands-on. They learn classroom information as they go through the physical training," Lt. Blair noted. "We encourage participants to be prepared for physical exertion and show them where the wall is, then explain how to climb over and get past it."
“We want to be able to ensure we can pull into our reserve pool someone who can do the job properly,” he said.
Lt. Blair believes many who go through the reserve academy have always wanted to be a police officer, but have too good of a job and benefits otherwise to leave it for a career in law enforcement.
"This allows them to live out their dream of being an officer, but keep the job where they may have better benefits," he said. " Some even pay for their own training, duty weapon, ammunition and gear."
Lt. Blair said this is the second academy class he has taught and called it a "really good group." In all, the Wagoner Police Department has sponsored six or seven academies.
"On the back of their shirt it reads, 'No one in this family fights alone.' This class was definitely a tight knit group and would do anything for one another, regardless of the consequences," he said. "Midway through the academy they had built relationships with one another and made it into a family thing. By the end, they were a well-oiled machine working together in a fluid manner," the instructor added.
At the conclusion of the program, James Alburty received the Top Shot award while Dustin McKibbin and Shane Owens won the Top Academic awards. Coweta's Jeff Calico won the Class Leader award and Porter Neel Jr. won the Beat of the Line award.
Lt. Blair, along with Captain Brad Harding, oversee the Wagoner Police Reserve program. There are nearly a dozen reserve officers in the WPD system.
In Coweta, the Coweta Police Reserve program is coordinated by Deputy Chief Ron Peterson and Reserve Sgt. Steve Usrey. There are four reserve officers in the CPD system.
For Wagoner County, Deputy Jay Ketron and Deputy Bill Sieg oversee the reserve program. The program is comprised of 12 reserve officers and two reserve deputy part-time employees.
Completing the 2019 Reserve Academy were:
Adair Police Department - Matthew Marcus.
Chelsea Police Department - Daniel Ellenburg and Jeffrey Hughes.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office - Billy Sunday, Porter Neel and Shane Owens.
Coweta Police Department - Jeff Calico and Matthew McCleod.
Marble Police Department - Nicholas Tovar.
Mounds Police Department - Austen Hendrickson and Sierra Compton.
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office - Alex Owens.
Porum Police Department - Autumn Chalakee.
Roland Police Department - Richard Seabolt.
Ramona Police Department - Travis Goss.
Rogers County Sheriff's Office - Dustin McKibbin, Kassie Kirby and Kayla Jones.
Salina Police Department - David Garner and Joshua Hansen.
Spavinaw Police Department - Alexander Deel, Anthony Siler and Nichole Beard.
Tahlequah Police Department - Aaron Schmidt, Alec Cochran, Gabriel Yonut, James Alberty and Mitchell Sellers.
Wagoner County Sheriff's Office - Benjamin Ruppert, Dillon Street and Matthew Smith.
Wagoner Police Department - Brandon Quimby, Matthew Smith and Ty Wooten.