When neighbors and friends come together for the good, it’s amazing what a positive difference they can make in the area around them.
Such is the case for the Toppers lake community northeast of Wagoner. In recent weeks, residents have embarked on a number of service projects to enhance the area that they call “home”.
Virginia Deckard has lived at Toppers for the past five years. Three months ago, she saw someone post on Facebook how she wished there was a sign to help identify their community. Deckard herself thought, “why not?” and set a plan in motion to make that happen.
Deckard’s brother-in-law is a floor supervisor at Ozark Steel in Tulsa. When she asked if the company could design a road sign to identify the lake community on Highway 251-C (Toppers Road), he welcomed the opportunity.
The black, powder coated metal sign with white backing reads ‘Welcome to Toppers” and features fish cutouts on either side.
Several volunteers installed the sign on May 18 just north of the area folks refer to as “Dead Man’s Curve”.
Deckard believes the highway sign will be a source of pride for Toppers residents, many of whom donated out of their own pockets to bring the project from concept to completion.
“We posted on our Toppers Facebook page that we would take up a collection to pay for the sign,” she explained. “Kathy Emery at the Toppers Store put out a collection jar and Shep’s Fishin’ Hole Lounge did a 50/50 drawing and collected a lot of money.”
“Others would contact me and say, ‘I’ll bring you some money,” Deckard continued. “It only took about five or six days to raise what we needed.”
Emery and her husband, Bill, welded a frame on the back of the sign and donated the pipe to set it in the ground.
Assisting with the installation were Wagoner County Commissioner Chris Edwards, Mike Deckard, Charlie Burns, Brian Richmond, Amy Hippler, Chad Eden, Angie Eiden, Mike Deckard and James Clayton.
Volunteers with the Toppers Fire Department provided water for the concrete and Ruth Bolinger recorded the project on Facebook live. Marvetta Sterling and Athens Delancy captured the project on camera.
Not long after the sign was installed, a new social media post announced an effort to raise funds for landcape rock to make a flower bed around the sign. Within two hours, residents collected enough money to purchase not only the rock, but soil, mulch and flowers as well.
Any leftover funds will be used to launch yet a third project – the acquisition of playground equipment for the park near the boat ramp.
“We just want to keep beautifying Toppers, and I don’t think it will stop. We will continue to find things to do,” Deckard said. “The community is all behind it and all have a hand in it. It’s taken a village, but we have a good community and people want to fix it up.”
Deckard said to just say “thank you” to neighbors in the Toppers area for their support of the project seems like a small gesture, but a genuine one.
“I truly thank our community for everything!” she exclaimed. Together we are strong and can take our community back.”